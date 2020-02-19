SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of SolarWinds worth $22,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,034,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,530,000 after acquiring an additional 117,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 31.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 118,799 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 336,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 86,825 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 28.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 74,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter worth $2,841,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,089. SolarWinds Corp has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWI. Nomura lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

