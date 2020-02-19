SONM Hits Market Cap of $5.14 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. SONM has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $106,746.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM token can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Tidex, YoBit and IDEX. During the last week, SONM has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.10 or 0.02983806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00233506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00146408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002705 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SONM’s genesis date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SONM’s official website is sonm.io. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, COSS, OKEx, IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

