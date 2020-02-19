Sophos Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sophos Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of SPHHF stock remained flat at $$7.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. Sophos Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Sophos Group Company Profile

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

