South Jersey Industries Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

South Jersey Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. South Jersey Industries has a payout ratio of 75.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.36. 455,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,202. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81.

SJI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.