Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Itau Unibanco lowered shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday.

NYSE SCCO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 450,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 46.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2,550.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2,055.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 175,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 167,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

