Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to report $5.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.24 billion and the highest is $5.53 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $5.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $23.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $23.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $25.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 80,524 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 188.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the airline’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 104,256 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 47.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.86%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.