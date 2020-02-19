SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.04.

NASDAQ:SP traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 105,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,796. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SP. ValuEngine cut shares of SP Plus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 5,411 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $234,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.