SpaceChain (SPC) Market Cap Achieves $2.00 Million

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, Upbit and EXX. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $262,042.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EXX, CoinEgg, Upbit, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

