SparksPay Price Hits $0.0013 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $7,348.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000099 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001053 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

