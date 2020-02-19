SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,085.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 218,772 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 198,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 69,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,662. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $38.67.

