SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.55. 3,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,666. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $56.26 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.44.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

