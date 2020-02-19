SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s 8th Largest Position

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $32,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5,048.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,004,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,884,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $380.94 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $328.72 and a one year high of $383.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.88.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.