Spectiv Hits Market Cap of $26,673.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin. In the last week, Spectiv has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $26,673.00 and $12.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.03034738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00151607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,391,380 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

