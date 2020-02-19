Sphere Achieves Market Capitalization of $985,442.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Sphere has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a market cap of $985,442.00 and $148.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044195 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00068566 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001130 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,598.59 or 0.99986592 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00075517 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 89.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.