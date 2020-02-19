Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 208.75 ($2.75).

Several research firms have weighed in on SPT. Barclays cut Spirent Communications to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 222 ($2.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Investec lowered Spirent Communications to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target (up from GBX 195 ($2.57)) on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

LON:SPT traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 256 ($3.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.68. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 138.20 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 256.50 ($3.37).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

