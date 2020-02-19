Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $23,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.29. 26,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,386. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.