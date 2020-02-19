Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,308 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 43,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Splunk worth $16,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in Splunk by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,441 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Splunk by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $175.74. 373,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,568. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 2.02. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $174.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. First Analysis cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.55.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $183,678.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,827 shares of company stock worth $8,003,783. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

