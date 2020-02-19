SportyCo Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 82% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Livecoin, ChaoEX and Coinbe. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $96,968.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SportyCo has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.03159792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00231727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00148556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, OKEx, Livecoin, Kucoin, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

