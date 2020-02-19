Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $90.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens upgraded Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

SQ opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.78, a PEG ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 3.26. Square has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

