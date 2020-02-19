Stakenet Reaches 1-Day Volume of $974,805.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and $974,805.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.01131207 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00018676 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004629 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 103,990,155 coins and its circulating supply is 94,596,415 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

