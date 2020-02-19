Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STMP. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Stamps.com by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Stamps.com by 1,258.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 70,948 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Stamps.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $204.12.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

