Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Shares Purchased by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,002 shares during the period. Star Group comprises 1.0% of Central Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Central Securities Corp owned approximately 1.54% of Star Group worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGU. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,830,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Star Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Star Group by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Hammond purchased 5,000 shares of Star Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Woosnam purchased 8,000 shares of Star Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

SGU stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Star Group LP has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

