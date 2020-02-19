Starbase (STAR) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 31.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Starbase has a total market cap of $138,071.00 and $3,107.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded up 107.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00492681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $644.33 or 0.06710135 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00072294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027418 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005188 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

