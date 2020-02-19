Starbucks (SBUX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) in the last few weeks:

2/18/2020 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2020 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Starbucks had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Starbucks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

1/29/2020 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2020 – Starbucks had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/23/2020 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2020 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have outperformed the industry in the past year. Solid global footprint, successful innovations, best-in-class loyalty program and digital offerings bode well. Moreover, the company’s strategic efforts have helped to bring back traffic growth. Traffic that was down in the first-half of 2019 improved in the third and fourth quarter. The company anticipates global comps growth in the range of 3-4% in fiscal 2020. Meanwhile, Starbucks' business is rapidly growing in China, courtesy of innovative store designs and the success of the MSR program. The company believes that China and the Asia-Pacific region will drive business growth over the next five years. However, operating margin contraction over the past few quarters has been a concern. Of late, earnings estimate for both current quarter and year have been stable.”

SBUX stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,108. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,950 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after acquiring an additional 856,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

