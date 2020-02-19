Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Stars Group worth $21,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stars Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 350,269 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stars Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stars Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stars Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stars Group alerts:

TSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

TSG stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 205,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,651. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -126.24 and a beta of 1.67. Stars Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Stars Group Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.