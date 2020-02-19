Steven J. Hilton Sells 28,864 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,967,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MTH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.69. 406,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,525. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTH. ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 865,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after purchasing an additional 451,629 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 244.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 479,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 340,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 219,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 168,592 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.