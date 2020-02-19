Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 19th (ADM, AVON, BOY, CEY, DLG, EAH, GRI, HSBA, HSTG, MRO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 19th:

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 125 ($1.64). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 430 ($5.66). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 400 ($5.26). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 165 ($2.17). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

