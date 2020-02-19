Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.4% annually over the last three years.

RGR stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 142,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,352. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $893.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

