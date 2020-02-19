Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Subsea 7 to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUBCY. ValuEngine cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

