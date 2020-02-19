Substratum Trading 13.7% Lower This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $3,466.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Tidex and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.03024697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00236028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitbns, Tidex, Binance, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, COSS, Kucoin, HitBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.