Sumokoin (SUMO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Indodax. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $78,828.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00815968 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001912 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 26,534,535 coins and its circulating supply is 19,834,535 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

Sumokoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

