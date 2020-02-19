Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Sells C$860,438.71 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Mark Saunders sold 13,073 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.82, for a total value of C$860,438.71.

TSE SLF traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$65.32. 1,809,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,802. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.03. Sun Life Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$48.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLF. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$71.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.42.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

