SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey Sells 2,048 Shares

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $16,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. 11,836,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,131. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.50 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 91,325 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 62,416 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 265,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 180,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

