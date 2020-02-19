SunTrust Banks Increases Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $61.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks from $7.55 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. Athene has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $50.24.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Athene will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 4,963.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,184,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.