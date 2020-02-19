Supremex (SXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Supremex (TSE:SXP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of SXP stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.30. 18,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52. Supremex has a 52 week low of C$2.23 and a 52 week high of C$3.59.

Get Supremex alerts:

About Supremex

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.