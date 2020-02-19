Suretly (SUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $167,353.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 52.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $167,353.00 and $12,452.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 84.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00006934 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00492451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.68 or 0.06909118 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00072167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00027825 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005036 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

