Swaminathan Venkataraman Sells 6,156 Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $70,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Swaminathan Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $375,186.00.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,841,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,012. Bloom Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

