SwiftCash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $70,452.00 and $3.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000188 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000250 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 116,140,668 coins and its circulating supply is 115,420,237 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

