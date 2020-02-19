Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,200 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Trade Desk worth $18,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $5.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.29. 125,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,628. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 154.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.74. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $145.51 and a 52-week high of $313.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Stephens began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.24.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total value of $20,935,108.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,123,077.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $889,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,839 shares of company stock worth $47,004,930. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

