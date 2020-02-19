Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,477 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $19,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 24.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 2.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.24. 148,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,745,963. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.33. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The business’s revenue was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

