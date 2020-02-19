Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Arrow Electronics worth $22,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,303,000 after buying an additional 159,524 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,063,000 after buying an additional 331,855 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 596,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 112,489 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after buying an additional 117,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $79.11. 8,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.