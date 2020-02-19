Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,562,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 291,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Encana worth $21,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encana by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,143,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Encana by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.86.

In other news, CFO Corey Douglas Code bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,728.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encana stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. 3,125,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,043,625. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. Encana Corp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

