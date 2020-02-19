Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Owens Corning worth $22,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.99. 101,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,110. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on OC shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.