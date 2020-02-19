Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of SL Green Realty worth $23,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 333,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,676. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average of $85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

