Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,629 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 939,511 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 719,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.96.

UBER traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,789,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,346,310. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion and a PE ratio of -4.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 4,265,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $118,829,112.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,075,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,188,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,288,962 shares of company stock worth $779,545,191.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

