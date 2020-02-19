Swiss National Bank Has $18.24 Million Stock Position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Capri worth $18,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Capri by 11.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 125,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $8,186,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capri by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after acquiring an additional 364,822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 11.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 20.6% during the third quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.57. 100,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,845. Capri Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

