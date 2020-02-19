Swiss National Bank Has $19.23 Million Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Middleby worth $19,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 266.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

MIDD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,339. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.09.

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Middleby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

