Swiss National Bank Has $21.05 Million Stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Perrigo worth $21,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,099,000 after purchasing an additional 571,800 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,374,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,375,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,782,000 after purchasing an additional 160,873 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,087,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 114,937 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 201,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,669. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.43. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

