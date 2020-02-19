Swiss National Bank Has $21.12 Million Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Gildan Activewear worth $21,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

