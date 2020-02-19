Swiss National Bank Has $22.53 Million Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of FOX worth $22,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of FOX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 466.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,248. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Corp has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

